2021 December 2 18:36

NRP buys handysize drybulk carrier

NRP has announced the purchase and delivery of a 37,100 dwt handysize dry cargo vessel.

The 2014 built vessel is purchased together with Briese Schiffahrt (Germany). The vessel is fixed on an Index-linked “Evergreen” charter (eternity charter with 3 months canceling on both sides) to Oldendorff Carriers and receives 100% of the BHSI38. Further, the vessel fully complies with all necessary requirements with MARPOL regarding EEXI.

