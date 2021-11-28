  • Home
  • 2021 November 28 13:54

    Kalmar to deliver significant order of Straddle Carriers to MPET and PSA in Antwerp

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) and PSA Antwerp to deliver a total of 34 Kalmar Straddle Carriers for their terminals in Antwerp, Belgium. Of the machines, 29 will be delivered to MPET and five to PSA Antwerp. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q4 2021 intake, with deliveries scheduled for Q3 2022.

    Enabling greener logistics choices
    MPET and PSA Antwerp’s carbon emissions are produced mainly from diesel-operated equipment such as straddle carriers, terminal tractors and other terminal vehicles. To decarbonise their heavy duty logistics, the companies are investing in greener equipment. The purchase of 15 hybrid straddle carriers will help to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 15% versus conventional diesel machines, equivalent to around 600 tonnes per year. This is a transitional solution towards greener operations. To MPET, Kalmar will deliver 10 hybrid straddle carriers and 19 diesel-electric straddle carriers. All of the Kalmar straddle carriers to be delivered to PSA Antwerp will be hybrids.

    As the largest container handlers in the port of Antwerp, MPET and PSA Antwerp are focusing their climate efforts on four key areas: greenhouse gases & air quality, renewable energy, water conservation and waste reduction.

    Harold Kunst, CEO at MPET, says: "We chose Kalmar Straddle Carriers to replace our older equipment due to the eco-efficiency potential, high quality products and excellent local service capabilities. As a straddle carrier terminal, we trust that the new-generation equipment will help us improve our operational performance, and the hybrids in particular will help reduce the carbon footprint of our operations."

    Cameron Thorpe, CEO of PSA Antwerp adds: “Global warming means we must act: to continue with our terminal decarbonisation we are setting-up various pilots around electrification and hydrogen within the framework of our Green Straddle Carrier Program.”

    Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales EMEIA, Kalmar: "We are happy that MPET chose our state-of-the-art straddle carrier technology to enhance their capacity and support their journey towards more eco-efficient operations at the Port of Antwerp. Kalmar Straddle Carriers are trusted by terminal operators the world over for their ability to boost the efficiency of operations as well as their excellent fuel efficiency and low noise. They feature a spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface, comply with the latest exhaust emission regulations and can be fully automated."

    About Kalmar
    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.

    About MPET
    MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) is a joint venture between PSA and Terminal Investment Limited (TIL). With an annual throughput capacity of 9 million TEU, a quay length of 3.7 km and a surface area of 242 ha, MPET is the largest container terminal in Europe and accounts for more than 50% of Antwerp's total container volume. MPET is equipped with 38 container cranes and has 9 berths to handle the largest ships in the world. Visit us at www.mpet.be

    About PSA Antwerp
    PSA Antwerp is the second flagship within the PSA Group. PSA Antwerp operates three container terminals in the Port of Antwerp: Noordzee and Europa Terminals, and the MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET), a joint-venture with TIL. We are also active in general cargo handling at the PSA Breakbulk Terminal. PSA Antwerp has a talented and experienced workforce of around 3,000 employees.

