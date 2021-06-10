2021 June 10 16:35

Kalmar enters into Strategic Cooperation with Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group in China

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has led the delegation to the signing ceremony of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group (SPSI) and Cargotec Corporation on 8 June 2021 in Chengdu, Chinaa.

The agreement covers the vision of the two parties to establish a long-term cooperative relationship from the development of land port, water port, logistics park, multi-mode transport, intelligent logistics integrated services as the starting point.

SPSI Group handles a wide range of operations and investment management in infrastructure construction, logistics services and financing, energy and resource development. The Group’s terminal capacity reaches 2.7 million TEU in the Sichuan area accounting 95% of total container volume of Sichuan province. The agreement is part of SPSI Group's commitment to form a close cooperation mechanism with international partners and global leading companies.



About Kalmar

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.