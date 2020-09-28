2020 September 28 13:30

Blanket repair begins at Beloomut dam’s second section

A 16-tonne floating crane is involved in the works



Blanket repair begins at Beloomut dam’s second section as part of the comprehensive reconstruction of the hydroengineering system, says press center of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



A 16-tonne floating crane and a tugboat are involved in the works as well as 6 engineers and 12 works being supervised by site inspection representatives.



The Beloomut hydroengineering system was built on the Oka River along with the Kuzminsk hydroengineering complex in 1911-1915 to the design developed by Russian engineer Nestor Puzyrevsky. In 2015, the facility rehabilitation project kicked off. The Customer of the project is the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia, the developer is the Moscow Canal, the general contractor – Marine Rescue Service subordinate to Rosmorrechflot. The Belomut redevelopment will help solve the problem of shallow water in the Oka River. The new dam should gradually increase the controlling depths by 76 cm and, thus, ensure smooth transits of passenger and cargo vessels. Throughput capacity of inland water ways is expected to increase by 0.91 million tonnes.



According to earlier statements, reconstruction of Beloomut hydroengineering system is to be completed in 2020.



