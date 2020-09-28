2020 September 28 12:11

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading provider of fully integrated supply chain logistics solutions

Abu Dhabi Ports, part of ADQ – one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, has announced another step in its drive to enhance the emirate’s rank as an international hub for trade and logistics with the acquisition of MICCO Logistics.

With the integration of MICCO as part of Abu Dhabi Ports Logistics, the Group’s logistical arm is setting itself apart from the competition. Abu Dhabi Ports Logistics leverages MICCO’s experience and capabilities as the emirate’s first provider of end-to-end logistics solutions.

Thanks to the powerful combination of MICCO’s international and regional logistics solutions, its large and diversified transportation fleet, and a network of temperature-controlled warehouses, along with the Group’s extensive multi cargo handling and industrial zone capacity, Abu Dhabi Ports is in a unique position to serve its customers along every segment of the supply chain.

The added capacity enables the organisation to manage all customer touch points including: sourcing; PO management; international freight handling through Project, Commercial, and Contract Logistics; customs clearance; stevedoring; local, regional, and international transportation; Airline Road Feeder Services; and, storage, order fulfilment and handling solutions via its strategically located network of distribution centres.

Abu Dhabi Ports’ enhanced logistics portfolio will ensure that it remains the leading provider of logistics services for the energy sector, while at the same time it expands its value offer to other strategic sectors including retail, e-fulfilment, FMCG and pharmaceutical/healthcare.

Founded in 1978, MICCO Logistics is one of the first local freight forwarders established in Abu Dhabi and one of the first businesses to offer consolidated freight services to the emirate’s oil and gas industry.

With a modern ground fleet comprised of more than 350 prime movers with diversified fleet of trailers, specialised storage facilities, MICCO’s diverse portfolio of logistics solutions includes freight management in Project, Contract, and Commercial Logistics, multi-modal transport, warehousing and distribution, stevedoring, as well as road feeder services for the aviation segment.

As the first logistics company to establish its presence in the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), MICCO’s distribution centre includes several temperature-controlled warehousing services that are ideally suited for storing sensitive cargo for extended periods.

The state-of-the-art Warehouse Management Systems and highly advanced GPS systems add to the technical excellence extended within the supply chain.