  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 27 13:48

    ABP invests £10 million to repair Swansea West Pier

    Robert Gray, ABP Port Manager for Swansea and Port Talbot, said: “One of our core values at ABP is to be good neighbours in the communities where we operate. By making this significant investment in the repair of Swansea West Pier, we are not only preventing coastal erosion but also hope that we will create an opportunity for Swansea Council and others to develop public access on top of the rebuilt structure to benefit the local community in future.”

    “We will work to minimise noise and traffic disruption as much as possible and appreciate residents’ and stakeholders’ understanding and patience during the construction phase.”

    Construction work on Swansea West Pier will include the building of a new retaining wall to support the existing pier structure and was preceded by a range of engineering and environmental surveys to ensure that disturbance to the marine and operational environment will be minimised. As part of this, an important goal was to also make sure that work is organised in a way that will help protect the safe navigation of vessels.

    Leo Martin, Managing Director of GRAHAM’s Civil Engineering division, said: “We’re delighted to have commenced works on site at Swansea West Pier. The project will build on our strong existing partnership with ABP, who have been a key client for us over many years of working on complex maritime projects. The new retaining wall we are constructing is the result of our solution led approach to engineering challenges and has been specially developed to accommodate working within a tidal environment.

    “This is a vital project for the City of Swansea and its historic port and we’re proud to have been chosen to deliver it on behalf of ABP.”

    The work will allow ABP personnel continued operational access. Even though walkways will not be suitable for public access, when the reconstruction is completed, there will be an opportunity to potentially for others to undertake some enhancements in terms of public access and amenity should this be desirable.

    Andrew Harston, ABP Wales and Short Sea Ports Director, said: “Our team in Swansea, working with GRAHAM, are doing an excellent job managing this project, minimising disruption to the marine and operational environment, and delivering these reconstruction works which benefit the City of Swansea and local residents as well as ensuring security of marine access to the marina and protecting navigation.”

Другие новости по темам: Associated British Ports, investments  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 27

16:43 Milaha signs key deal with major oilfield services firm
15:31 RINA and SDARI: an innovative step towards 3D ship classification
14:28 Belfast Harbour is hosting an innovative study which could help change the way ports and harbours manage air quality
13:48 ABP invests £10 million to repair Swansea West Pier
12:49 Huntington Ingalls Industries restores drinking water, conducts steam testing during USS George Washington (CVN 73) refueling and complex overhaul
12:03 The Manor Endurance sets sail for her first charter
11:29 NYK and JMU introduce shipbuilding contract that guarantees propulsion in actual sea conditions

2020 September 26

15:52 Port Freeport enters partnership with CEMEX Servicios Logisticos and Union Pacific Railroad
14:32 Coast Guard rescue two mariners from disabled catamaran near Oahu
13:43 NAT orders two -2- Suezmax newbuildings in South Korea
12:38 JAXPORT CEO Green named one of Florida’s top business leaders for third year in a row
12:06 Northwest to Midwest: New rail service builds on NWSA’s intermodal growth
11:02 IUMI: Loss prevention remains a vital element in ensuring the insurability of maritime risk
10:53 Huntington Ingalls Industries breaks ground on unmanned systems center of excellence

2020 September 25

18:07 Tripartite agreement signed on establishing the FSRU terminal in the Bay of Gdansk
17:55 Baltic Fuel Company shipped first batch of bitumen
17:39 Scorpio Bulkers announces purchase of shares by Scorpio Services
17:34 Vessel “Razul Rza” sent to outer waters after the repair works
17:12 Metal Shark debuts 48-meter catamaran expedition vessel and introduces "Metal Shark Yachts" portfolio
16:51 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises significantly in September
16:19 OOCL's service update for Trans-Pacific trade
16:16 Representative office of Marinet opened in China
15:27 GTT signs a contract with the U.S. Dep't of Defense for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
14:59 RFC held the second stage of the ecological marathon
14:31 Bunker prices are flat in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
14:05 Zvezda shipyard to build 10 gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2
13:42 Wärtsilä solutions meet challenging needs of Canadian Coast Guard vessel
13:18 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput delivered Kamchatka fish to Saint-Petersburg
12:56 Competition for construction of two scientific research ships for Russian Federal Fisheries Agency to be announced in October
12:34 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking W2W vessel
12:11 VEB.RF starts financing construction of ten gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2 project
11:29 LR awards Samsung Heavy Industries AiP for its ammonia-fuelled tanker
10:37 British Ports Association sets out spending review priorities
10:29 New state programme on Arctic development in 2021-2024 drafted by Russia’s ad hoc Ministry
09:53 Debt service guarantees on Yamal LNG removed from NOVATEK
09:30 Oil prices rise in hope of demand
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 24
09:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 25

2020 September 24

18:37 Kongsberg Digital develops cloud-based simulators for maritime industry, with funds from Innovation Norway
18:07 Wärtsilä ranked first in UN challenge to fight climate change with big data
17:45 Alco Bio Fuel, Messer Benelux and IJsfabriek Strombeek once again invest in recycling CO2 in North Sea Port
17:20 World’s first subsea compression system passes five years in operation
17:12 Esben Poulsson reappointed as ICS Chairman for a new term
16:48 Okskaya Shipyard launches first multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
16:24 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for seventh trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:50 ASCO's vessel “Razul Rza” sent to outer waters after repairs
15:26 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to invest in Sovcomflot, says RDIF CEO
15:02 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Capesize Dry bulk vessel
14:39 Russian Railways launches regular multimodal service from China to Europe via the ports of Kaliningrad and Hamburg
14:17 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
14:02 Fincantieri starts dry dock works for experimental vessel Zeus
13:40 Freeport of Riga Authority signs Declaration of Cooperation with Port of Shenzhen
13:21 IMO celebrates World Maritime Day 2020
13:08 Total and MOL officially name the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel
12:48 Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:25 ZIM launches new China-Australia Express Line
12:11 Inmarsat Fleet Lte service coverage extended to Gulf of Mexico following successful trials with V.Ships Offshore
11:32 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet take part in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
11:14 Port of Trelleborg offers their shipping customers reliable and fast internet with Nowhere Networks
11:13 "Tatarstan" missile ship of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla involved in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers