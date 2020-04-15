  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 15 09:14

    Baltic Dry Index is up to 679 points

    On 14 April 2020, the Baltic Dry Index climbed by 44 points

    On 14 April 2020, the Baltic Dry Index climbed to 679 points, up 44 points (+6.93%) versus the level of April 9.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 15

09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 15
09:51 EMA and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign MOU to develop energy solutions in the areas of distributed energy resources, digitalisation and emerging low carbon alternatives
09:31 Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 679 points

2020 April 14

18:06 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Houston with C Transport
17:52 SCF Group wins Marine Money’s 2019 Deal of the Year Award in the ‘Project Financing’ category
17:29 RF Government earmarked RUB 3.5 billion for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka
17:06 Borr Drilling Limited awarded LOAs for work in the Asia Pacific region for two of its premium jack ups
16:47 Competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2 cancelled again
16:35 Wärtsilä сontracted to install route exchange on 50 ships
16:18 Federal budget receipts from Baltic Customs in 1Q’2020 grew by 7.5% YoY
16:05 Stena, Wärtsilä, and Methanex Corporation celebrate five-year anniversary of world’s first methanol-powered commercial vessel
15:30 Port of Oakland loaded box volume dipped 7.4 percent in March 2020
15:03 Dublin Port overall tonnage declines by 4.8% in Q1 2020
14:27 Key Polish trade hub DCT Gdansk maintains operations
13:55 First Ørsted turbines on their way to Borssele 1&2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast
13:30 Verbrugge Terminals starts new scheduled service between Sweden and North Sea Port
13:02 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:39 Tri-City ports donated medical equipment to hospitals
12:18 Passenger navigation is not to begin in Saint-Petersburg before April 30
11:36 Rosmorport's North-Western Basin Branch starts rendering towing services in the seaport of Ust-Luga
11:13 Rosmorport amended tariffs on towing services in Korsakov seaport
10:44 Oil prices rose by 1.3%
10:21 Passenger ships with passengers onboard banned from navigation in Saint-Petersburg
09:46 BC Ferries adjusts service to southern Gulf Islands
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 14
09:19 Samsung Heavy receives order for two LNG-fueled VLCC newbuilds

2020 April 13

18:07 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces modifications and extension of No Sail Order for all cruise ships
17:53 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 3M’2020 grew by 5.3% Y-o-Y to 12.72 million tonnes
17:30 Oboronlogistics improves quality of services on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk ferry line
16:52 Port of Singapore throughput in March’2020 grew by 2% after a decrease in January-February
16:24 Port of Riga significantly increased handling of grain and timber in 1Q’2020
15:45 USPA’s own fleet dredged 700,000 cubic meters of material in1Q’2020
15:07 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% (detalization)
14:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
13:46 Far East and Arctic Development Ministry to select investment projects eligible for infrastructure development subsidy
13:11 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 5,369 in RF spot market
12:48 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard starts cutting steel for first crab catching ship
12:03 WMU calls on global maritime and ocean communities to join forces to protect seafarers’ rights
11:00 BAM Nuttall signs contract for new Falkland Island port
10:44 COVID-19 exit and recovery strategy: keep European ports going
10:12 In pursuit of green tourism in Baltic Sea Region
10:01 ABP increases capacity to store refrigerated containers at the Port of Hull
09:47 Oil prices rise driven by OPEC+ agreement
09:20 Icebreaker support period ended in Vanino seaport
09:08 New generation seafloor drill rig is ready to prod the offshore market - Royal IHC
08:59 Singapore to add floating accommodation to range of housing for foreign workers

2020 April 12

17:06 Halfway mark on foundation installation at Borssele 1&2 offshore wind farm with record installation cycles
16:53 SBM Offshore adapts to business during pandemic
15:42 ICS welcomes EU moves on COVID-19
14:39 CDC announces modifications and extension of No Sail Order for all cruise ships
13:48 Sinopec continues int'l growth, begins oil depot operations at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port
12:47 Altera Infrastructure L.P. announces Petrojarl Knarr contract extension
11:07 DEME charters hotel ship for pre-quarantine and safe crew changes

2020 April 11

16:22 HII begins fabrication of destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)
15:46 Metal Shark expands law enforcement market share with 20 new customers and 35+ new orders
14:59 TKF secures cable supply contract offshore wind farm Kaskasi
13:48 USCG interdicts lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
13:37 New Scottish fishing trawler to have a propulsion and power package from Wärtsilä
12:41 Stockholm Norvik Port installs a smart buoy