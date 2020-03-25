2020 March 25 17:52

Rosmorrechflot issues draft public declaration of its key goals and priorities for 2020

Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) has published a draft public declaration of its key goals and priorities for 2020.



The key goals of the Agency in 2020 are the development of transport infrastructure, enhancing competitiveness of Russia’s transport system and improvement of the transport system’s integrated safety and sustainability.



Attaining of the goals is ensured by implementation of activities foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024, strategic planning documents (Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation till 2030, Strategy for the development of inland water transport of the Russian Federation till 2030, state programmes of the Russian Federation and federal targeted programmes involving Rosmorrechflot).