2020 March 24 09:54

Rosmorrechflot says first phase of coal terminal in Muchke Bay completed

The first phase of the dedicated coal terminal under construction in the Muchke Bay has been completed in the Khabarovsk Territory, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) said on its Instagram page and the terminal confirmed in response to IAA PortNews’ inquiry.



The project is being implemented by VaninoTransUgol LLC. It has completed construction and assembling of hydraulic engineering structures (statement of conformity obtained), off-site utilities, fire pump station a section of non-public railway and two sections of motor roads.



It should be noted that with the first phase completed, production capacity of seaports grows by 12 million tonnes. When the second phase is completed in 2022, this figure will double.



The dedicated coal terminal in the Muchke Bay (Khabarovsk Territory) including the federal property (underwater HESs and navigation safety facilities) is being constructed under the federal project “Sea Ports of Russia”, transport section of the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.

VaninoTransUgol is a 100% subsidiary of Coal Mining Company “Kolmar” uniting industrial enterprises for the mining, processing and transportation of coal in the Far East.