Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency

Aleksandr Poshivay has been appointed as Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). His previous position is Acting Head of Rosmorrechflot. The order dated 6 March 2020 (No531-р) is published at the official website of RF Government.

The positions of Deputy Transport Minister and head of Rosmorrechflot were separated by RF Government in mid-November 2019 with Yury Tsvetkov, ex-head of Rosmorrechflot, appointed as Deputy Transport Minister of Russia and Aleksandr Poshivay appointed as Head of Rosmorrechflot.



Aleksandr Poshivay held the position of Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot from 2012. He was in charge of safe shipping management and coordinated the activities of Rosmorrechflot’s structural subdivisions, seaports authorities, Marine rescue Service of Rosmorrechflot, Morsvyazsputnik, Hydrographic Company, Northern Sea Route Administration, Rescue Coordination Center of Rosmorrechflot.

