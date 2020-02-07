2020 February 7 16:00

Port Bronka and NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH sign agency agreement

On 31st January 2020 Fenix LLC St.Petersburg - the owner and operator of Port Bronka and NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH Hamburg, have signed an agency agreement for the promotion of the most modern Russian sea port, Fenix LLC says in a press release.

Port Bronka is the only deep-water port in Petersburg, Russia. The port handles container, project, break bulk and ro-ro cargo. The current capacity of the port is 500 000 TEU and 130 000 units of ro-ro cargo per year. The further development plan includes an increase in the container cargo capacity to 1.9 million TEU per year and ro-ro cargo – up to 200 000 units per year.

The development of the port is enormously dynamic. Long-term contracts have already been concluded with major shipping lines and the industry, especially with the automotive industry. We expect this trend to continue, says Parwis Nouschirvan, as Bronka is the best efficient logistical solution for many shipping lines calling St.Petersburg.

NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH is specialized in management consultancy of liner shipping and commercial trade management. The company has many years of practical professional experience and a strong global network.