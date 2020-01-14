2020 January 14 16:21

New forklifts and grippers put into operation at port Bronka

In frames of port Bronka equipping plan LLC Fenix has purchased and set into operation three new TSM forklifts and new grippers for handling of different type of cargoes, says press center of Bronka Group LLC.

The forklifts have been made in the wagon version, with capacity of 2.5 and 3.0 tons and with a fork lifting height up to 3.0 meters.



For the customers and partners convenience, a complete list of port’s equipment with technical characteristics, including available grippers and clamps for the forklifts, is available in section Port handling equipment and machinery. The list is updated regularly.



MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by OOO Fenix is the only deep-water terminal in Big Port of St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo. As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 260,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.