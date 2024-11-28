Wärtsilä to supply an integrated propulsion package for new Pritchard-Gordon tanker

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply an integrated propulsion package for a new vessel being built for U.K. based tanker owner and operator, Pritchard-Gordon Tankers Ltd. (PGT), according to the company's release.

The integrated package includes the high-performance and fuel flexible Wärtsilä 32 main engine. This order is the third in a series of three such vessels, all with a similar Wärtsilä scope of supply. These three 10,600 DWT newbuild vessels are the latest in PGT’s fleet renewal programme, which is centred around efficiency and lower emissions. This latest order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

In addition to the Wärtsilä 32 main engine, the fully integrated Wärtsilä package for each of the three vessels includes the gearbox, shaft generator system, controllable pitch propeller (CPP), the Wärtsilä EnergoPac efficiency rudder, the Wärtsilä ProTouch propulsion control system, a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, and an Open Water lubricated sterntube.

The ships have been designed by FKAB Marine Design and are under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng shipyard. The Wärtsilä equipment for the first two ships is due to be delivered in 2024. The order for the equipment of these two vessels was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2023. The Wärtsilä equipment for the third vessel will be delivered during 2025 and 2026.