CMA CGM to launch Maya Service dedicated to West Coast Central America

CMA CGM announced the launch of its new weekly service, Maya Service, dedicated to West Coast Central America and totally operated by CMA CGM.

CMA CGM offers the following service rotation: Lazaro Cardenas - Puerto Caldera – Corinto - Acajutla – Puerto Quetzal – Lazaro Cardenas -

It will be direct weekly service cycling with a fleet of 2 dedicated ships operated by CMA CGM, the m/v "CMA CGM SURABAYA" and the m/v "MAGDALENA SCHULTE".

The first departure of the m/v "CMA CGM SURABAYA" voy. 0UC01S1MA is scheduled for January 2nd, 2025. From January 2nd to April 10th, 2025, service will operate via Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico. From April 10th, 2025, the service will operate from Buenaventura, Colombia.