Norsepower launches world’s first dedicated rotor sail factory

Norsepower, the global leader in wind-assisted propulsion for the maritime industry and pioneer of the rotor sail market, announced the opening of the world’s first dedicated rotor sail factory in Dafeng, China. This landmark development showcases Norsepower’s commitment to innovation, advancing sustainable solutions, and supporting the growth of wind propulsion in shipping.

The new factory, strategically located near key shipping routes and shipyards, will initially have the capacity to produce 50 Norsepower Rotor Sails per year, with plans to scale up to 100 units by the end of 2027.

Norsepower’s new facility represents a unique collaboration between Finnish and Chinese engineering expertise.

With the most experience and a history of successful installations, Norsepower is poised to continue leading the way in wind-assisted propulsion, delivering impactful solutions to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency for ships around the world.