Cubogas (Snam) launches the new test area for hydrogen compressors

Cubogas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenture (Snam Group), celebrated its 40th anniversary with an institutional event at its headquarters in Cherasco (Cuneo). The company - an international leader in the design, development and production of technological solutions for the compression of natural gas, biomethane, hydrogen and technical gases, with more than 4,000 compressors installed - is active in the Italian and international market under the Cubogas and Fuel Maker brands, the Group said in its news release.

The event was attended by regional and local institutions and company employees, who witnessed the launch of the new hydrogen compressor testing area, an almost-unique asset in the Country to perform testing with pressure values up to 1,000 bar. Thanks to this area, continuous improvements can be made to the products developed by Cubogas and its suppliers, particularly for components. Having a hydrogen test area at the end of the production phase is also useful to verify the products performance under the same conditions of use as the customers.

"By celebrating 40 years of Cubogas' history, we reached an important milestone that encourages us to face the challenges of the future with optimism and constant commitment. In collaboration with institutional partners such as the Piedmont Region, the Province of Cuneo and Confindustria, we identify innovation and sustainability as strategic levers to promote decarbonisation. This goal passes through industrial applications that exploit the potential of decarbonised molecules, such as biomethane and hydrogen,” said Gianfranco Malvicini, CEO of Cubogas. "We are building a systemic path that will allow Cubogas to increasingly establish itself as a key player in the energy transition field, with the aim of a more sustainable and resilient energy future," he said.

During the day, Cubogas’ history was retraced, from its foundation to the present day.

Its journey supports energy transition, with the essential role of institutions and companies for the development of the territory. Alongside Claudio Bogetti, Mayor of Cherasco - where the company’s headquarters have been located for 18 years - other speakers included Alberto Cirio, President of the Piedmont Region, Luca Robaldo, President of the Province of Cuneo, Andrea Amalberto, President of Confindustria Piemonte, Mariano Costamagna, President of Confindustria Cuneo, and Giuliana Cirio, General Manager of Confindustria Cuneo.

"The energy transition is a complex but essential journey for the progressive decarbonization of our economy, and as the Piedmont Region, we are proud to support the industrial fabric of our territory in this regard", commented Alberto Cirio, President of the Piedmont Region. "Companies like Cubogas, which today celebrates its 40th anniversary, exemplify how a historic local business can embrace these challenges and even lead them with innovative and sustainable projects like the one presented today".

During the event, Alessio Torelli, Chairman of Cubogas and Chairman and CEO of Greenture, and Gianfranco Malvicini, CEO of Cubogas, honoured 7 current and former colleagues for their commitment and professionalism over the years at the company.