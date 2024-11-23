ONE announces intra Europe trade SCX & IBC service revamp

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. has announced the launch of our SCX (Scandinavia Express) and IBC (Iberia Europe) Services, tailored to enhance operational efficiency and schedule reliability. These revamped services reflect ONE's commitment to optimizing its network and providing its customers with reliable shipping solutions, ONE says in its news release.

SCX (Scandinavia Express) – Service Rotation

Rotterdam – Gothenburg – Helsingborg – Aarhus – Copenhagen – Rotterdam

IBC (Iberia Europe) – Service Rotation

Rotterdam – Leixões – Lisbon – London Gateway – Bremerhaven – Rotterdam

Service Details and Launch Schedule

SCX (Scandinavia Express): Relaunch effective from M/V CPFT0018N/S.

IBC (Iberia Europe): Relaunch effective from M/V WGGT0066N/S.

ONE expects these relaunches will significantly enhance its logistics planning and strengthen partnership with its customers.