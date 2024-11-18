Epson partners with Maersk to reduce emissions from inbound ocean transportation

Global technology firm Epson announces its partnership with Maersk, one of the world’s largest shipping and logistics company, to use greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduced fuels like biodiesel and green methanol for its inbound ocean transportation to Europe.

The collaboration represents the start of a three-year programme to increase the volume of containers transported using GHG emission reduced fuels and marks a significant step towards Epson’s pledge to become carbon negative and underground resource free by 2050.

With ECO Delivery Ocean, Maersk offers a product that allows cargo owners to reduce the GHG emissions of their seaborne transports by up to 82% compared to conventional fossil fuel transported containers.

As part of its EPSON 25 Renewed initiative, Epson is charting a decarbonisation pathway, with carbon-free logistics a key focus in achieving its aims. In the first year of a three-year programme, the partnership with Maersk is projected to yield savings of 230 tonnes of CO2e emissions.

Maersk was the first in its industry to have its 2030 and 2040 targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative in alignment with a 1.5°C and net zero pathway, and its commitment to sustainability includes participation in the CDP Carbon Disclosure Project (A List ranking) and Ecovadis (Platinum rating). Its ECO Delivery product, launched in 2019, is delivering lower emissions with a focus on decarbonising logistics for ocean, inland, and air transportation. The ocean freight industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by or around, i.e. close to 2050. Maersk has set even more ambitious targets, aiming for net zero GHG emissions by 2040.

This partnership with Maersk aims to set a precedent in the electronics sector, where the adoption of biodiesel or green methanol remains relatively rare. In tandem with utilising these GHG emission reduced fuels, Epson is optimising its container space, fitting over 15% more freight per container through improved logistics and product design. To enhance transparency and measure the carbon footprint accurately, Epson has also integrated Shippeo software into its logistics operations, allowing the company to track the carbon impact across all transportation methods, from factory to final delivery.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information.