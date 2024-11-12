2024 November 12 15:45

UECC and Daphne Technology join forces to drive advanced emissions monitoring on UECC’s latest vehicle carrier

United European Car Carriers (UECC) has chosen Daphne Technology’s PureMetrics™ emissions monitoring system to enhance its environmental performance. PureMetrics™ will deliver real-time emissions data, enabling UECC to exceed regulatory requirements and advance a greener supply chain.

PureMetrics™ is expected to be operational at the beginning of 2025. Installed on Auto Aspire, 2022-built vehicle carrier with a three-engine configuration - one main engine and two auxiliary engines - PureMetrics™ will provide accurate emissions data and support UECC in meeting the automotive industry’s sustainability goals. This precise data will be utilised by UECC in reporting under the European Union Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system while enhancing operational efficiency and reducing emissions in line with regulatory and competitive pressures.

With PureMetrics™, UECC can establish emissions baselines, make data-driven decisions to optimise vessel performance, enhance existing regulatory over compliance and further its competitive advantage in European ports.



