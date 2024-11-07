2024 November 7 17:16

HD KSOE receives AiP from LR and LISCR for ammonia fuel-related equipment

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) announced that it obtained Approvals in Principle (AIP) from Lloyd's Register (LR) and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) for its ammonia cargo operation system and ammonia fuel supply system, which can be used in conjunction with LPG, according to the company's release.

HD KSOE has taken a proactive stance in response to the growing ammonia carrier market by completing the certification of its ammonia cargo operation system. Simultaneously, the company has finalized the certification for its ammonia fuel supply system which can be used alongside LPG fuel, from Lloyd's Register (LR) and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), further demonstrating its technological competitiveness in the eco-friendly fuel market.



Jung Sik Kim, Managing Director of LISCR Korea mentioned "HD KSOE is one of the world's leading shipbuilding groups by designing and building high quality and innovative ships, and the development of both ammonia cargo operation and ammonia fuel supply systems confirms HD KSOE's leading position to accelerate the maritime industry's pursuit towards net- zero GHG emissions for international shipping. The Liberian Registry is proud to have awarded two Approvals in Principle and one Factual Statement to HD KSOE with great support and collaboration with LR. Congratulations to HD KSOE for this achievement".