2024 November 7 11:59

First Damen Shrimp Trawler 2607 completes sea trials

Recently, the first in series Damen Shrimp Trawler 2607 successfully completed its sea trials in the Port of Hamriya, UAE, according to the company's release. Damen has designed the new vessel for the next generation of (sub) tropical shrimp fishing. The design aims at the provision of a straightforward, no-nonsense platform, easy to operate and with minimal maintenance requirements.

The Shrimp Trawler 2607 has an extremely low fuel consumption resulting in lower fuel costs and reduced emissions.

Damen is specialised in the designing of high-pull vessels with limited propulsion power, and therefore, lower fuel consumption. Other examples of this include the recently delivered beam trawlers for Belgium and famous Damen Tugs. For those vessels, as with the Shrimp Trawler 2607, Damen applied CFD technology for optimisation. This has resulted in a larger propeller diameter, and a high catch nozzle, applied together with a streamlined balance rudder and skeg to reduce fuel consumption.

Compared to similar vessels currently operating in the market, the Shrimp Trawler demonstrated fuel savings of between 20 and 25% – representing a significant reduction in operating costs.

The vessel features state-of-the-art shrimp freezing and storage facilities to ensure a high quality catch.

Other changes on this vessel compared to its predecessors, have been made by positioning the engine room aft of the fish hold, thus shortening the propulsion line, without the shaft having to pass underneath the fish hold. The fish hold itself is located now under the deckhouse with a positive influence on trim of the vessel in different loading conditions. Processing and freezing of the shrimps now takes place on the aft side of the deckhouse, directly above the entrance of the fish hold, for better logistics. On the existing vessels the plate freezer is located on the aft side of the working deck.