2024 November 5 11:19

APM Terminals announces appointment of new Managing Director for Suez Canal Container Terminal

APM Terminals and Suez Canal Container Terminal announce that Keld Mosgaard Christensen has been appointed as Managing Director of Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) effective 1 November 2024.

Keld Mosgaard Christensen Christensen comes to SCCT directly from his position as Managing Director of the Port of Salalah, Oman.

Prior to his time in Oman, he worked with APM Terminals in Poti, Georgia, and at APM Terminals headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands.

With a Masters in Law from the University of Aarhus, Christensen began his career with the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rising to Consul General before transitioning to the corporate world.