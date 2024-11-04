2024 November 4 15:52

Paradip Port to be fully mechanised by 2030

Paradip Port will develop three new berths, mechanise four existing ones, and establish one berth solely for green hydrogen as part of its strategy to become fully mechanised by 2030, ET Infra reports citing officials.



"The mechanisation of berths will require an investment of over Rs 2,500 crore and will enhance operational efficiency, reduce handling times," a senior official told ET on condition of anonymity, adding that this will improve overall productivity at the port.



The central government-run port aims to exceed 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) handling capacity, up from 289 MTPA at present, by 2030 and to 500 MTPA by 2047.



The port also plans to develop an exclusive green hydrogen and green ammonia berth for its export and bunkering with a capacity of 5 MTPA, which, the official said, will be awarded by 2026 at Rs 325 crore.



It has signed agreements with four investors who will set up green hydrogen and green ammonia plants in the nearby region. These will require a total investment of Rs 50,800 crore.