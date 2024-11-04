2024 November 4 14:13

Autonomous vessel to sail 1,500 km from Mumbai to Tuticorin

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh on October 29, 2024 virtually flagged-off the Sagarmala Parikrama, a 1,500-km-long passage by an autonomous surface vessel, manufactured by Sagar Defence Engineering, from Mumbai to Tuticorin. The vessel's journey, unveiled at Swavlamban, the annual event of the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO), is an important technology demonstration especially as the Indian Navy looks to induct autonomous surface and underwater vessels in large numbers, India Shipping News reported.

The use of autonomous vessels represents a shift in maritime operations, leveraging technologies such as GPS and satellite communications for enhanced navigation and operational efficiency. These innovations are expected to improve safety and reduce human error during voyages.

The journey underscores the growing importance of autonomous shipping in global trade networks. Ports like Tuticorin are vital for connecting various hinterlands in Tamil Nadu and beyond, enhancing supply chain efficiencies.

The Minister formally unveiled the third edition of Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with IDEX (ADITI 3.0) challenge and 13th edition of Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC-13) aimed to advance indigenous defence technologies and operational efficiencies.

ADITI 3.0 features a challenge from the Navy to design a high-power microwave weapon system, DISC 13 presents seven challenges-three from the Army and two each from Navy and Air Force-in the domains of artificial intelligence, military communication and autonomous bots among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi reiterated that the Navy has resolved to become a "fully Aatmanirbhar force" by 2047. "I am indeed delighted to share that through constant conversation and collaborative efforts of Defence Innovation Organisation (D10) and N110, 173 challenges presented to industry by the Navy, including all the 75 challenges launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi... have been converted into pragmatic solutions and positive outcomes," he said.

This initiative not only showcases technological advancements but also emphasizes the evolving landscape of maritime logistics, potentially setting a precedent for future autonomous shipping operations in India and worldwide.