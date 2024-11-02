2024 November 2 18:06

Singapore’s first fully electric cargo vessel wins Green Ship Award at SRS Forum

Yinson GreenTech, a leading green technology solutions provider, won the prestigious Green Ship Award in recognition of its innovative electric vessel, the Hydromover, at the Singapore Registry of Ships (“SRS”) Forum 2024, according to the company's release.

The Green Ship Award acknowledges ships and shipowners championing green and sustainable shipping practices. Yinson GreenTech's Hydromover, developed with the Goal Zero Consortium and supported by the MPA and Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI), was honoured for its role in the decarbonisation of the maritime industry. As Singapore's first fully electric light cargo vessel, the Hydromover supports MPA's mandate for all new harbour crafts operating in the Port of Singapore to be electric, biofuel, or net zero fuel powered by 2030.

Yinson GreenTech is a business of Yinson Holdings Berhad, a global energy infrastructure and technology company active in offshore energy with Yinson Production, renewable energy with Yinson Renewables, green technologies with Yinson GreenTech, sustainable investment and asset management with Farosson, and offshore marine with Regulus Offshore.