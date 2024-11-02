2024 November 2 14:57

Rem Offshore holds keel laying ceremony for REM Pioneer

On October 24, 2024, REM celebrated the keel laying ceremony for REM Pioneer in Song Cam, Vietnam, according to the company's release.

The Energy Subsea Construction Vessel (ESCV) “Rem Pioneer” will be delivered in 2026 and will be the first of its kind that can perform heavy construction work in both offshore wind and subsea with net zero emissions.

The newbuild is ground-breaking and uses a number of solutions where energy consumption is almost halved compared to comparable tonnage in today’s market, as well as meeting future requirements for zero emissions from end to end.

The vessel will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines in combination with battery packs.

All offshore lifting equipment, including the 250 T crane, is electric and regenerates power to the batteries.

The working deck is over 1,400 m2, and it is also prepared for the installation of an offshore gangway for use in offshore wind.

“Rem Pioneer” accommodates 120 persons.