2024 November 1 12:43

Global schedule reliability drops to 51.4% in September 2024

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 158 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including September 2024. As the report itself is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, this press release will only cover the global highlights from the full report.



In September 2024, global schedule reliability declined by -1.2 percentage points M/M to 51.4%. While schedule reliability in 2024 has stabilised within the 50%-55% range, it’s been on a slight downwards trend since the May peak. The low levels of volatility in schedule reliability in 2024 do give shippers a relatively good idea of what to expect M/M. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals increased by 0.21 days M/M to 5.67 days. This is the third-highest figure for the month, only surpassed by pandemic highs of 2021-2022.



Maersk was the most reliable top-13 carrier in September 2024 with schedule reliability of 55.5%. CMA CGM followed with schedule reliability of 50.9%, as the only two carriers above the 50% mark. The remaining 11 carriers were all in the 40%-50% range. Wan Hai was the least reliable with 40.4% schedule reliability. Only four of the top-13 carriers were able to record a M/M improvement in schedule reliability in September 2024, with PIL recording the largest increase of 4.5 percentage points, and HMM recording the largest decline of -7.8 percentage points. On a Y/Y level, none of the top-13 carriers saw an improvement in schedule reliability, with MSC and Wan Hai recording the largest decline of -21.5 percentage points each.