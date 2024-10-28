2024 October 28 17:12

EverWind Fuels awarded $22.5 mln investment from Government of Canada for Clean Port & Green Fuels Hub

EverWind Fuels has received $22.5 million from Transport Canada's Green Shipping Corridor Fund, marking a significant milestone in establishing Atlantic Canada as a premier hub for green hydrogen and ammonia production and transportation, according to the company's release.

The announcement was made by Parliamentary Secretary Mike Kelloway (MP for Cape Breton-Canso) on behalf of Transport Canada Minister Anita Anand.

This strategic investment will support critical marine and shore-side infrastructure development at EverWind's Point Tupper Terminal, including, but not limited to:

Enhancement of existing marine terminal infrastructure for green fuel handling

Installation of a state-of-the-art green ammonia loading arm

Development of green ammonia supply pipelines

This investment will accelerate the development of the EverWind's Point Tupper green hydrogen and green ammonia project and position the Strait of Canso region as a vital hub for sustainable energy development while driving economic growth throughout Nova Scotia and as a transport hub for its sister project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland. The infrastructure supported by this funding will also help catalyze emissions reductions in the marine transportation sector and serve as a gateway for the movement of green fuels from Atlantic Canada to markets at home and abroad.