2024 October 22 18:00

Seatrium secures S$100 million in repairs and upgrades projects

Seatrium Limited (Seatrium, or the Group) has secured multiple contracts for repairs and upgrades, with a total value of S$100 million from various long-standing partners and regular customers, according to the company's release.

These projects will set to be completed by Q12025, further strengthening Seatrium's position as a market leader in vessel repairs, upgrades and conversions.

The contracts encompass a range of complex projects, including Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) retrofits, major repairs on yachts, cruise ships, LNG carriers, offshore vessels, tankers, as well as damage repairs. Carbon Capture & Storage Retrofits (CCS) Year to date, Seatrium has secured two CCS retrofit projects.

Announced earlier this year, the first project is for Solvang ASA, Norway, a long-term Favoured Customer Contract (FCC) partner, involving retrofitting Solvang’s ethylene carrier, Clipper Eris which is scheduled for November 2024. The second CCS retrofit is for MOL’s Nexus Victoria, scheduled to commence in December 2024.

Tankers Seatrium is conducting scheduled maintenance on two tankers including one tanker from Crowley Alaska Tanker. Additionally, it has obtained a significant contract for steel renewal works on a vessel that was damaged in a collision and is currently under repair. LNG Carriers and Other Projects Seatrium is also undertaking repairs on five vessels, which include two LPG carriers, three container ships, and one roll-on/roll-off (roro) carrier. In addition, it has secured repair contracts for three LNG carriers and steelwork for a floating dock.

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Offshore Renewables, Repairs & Upgrades, and New Energies, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation. Seatrium operates shipyards, engineering & technology centres and facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.