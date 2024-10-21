2024 October 21 11:59

PSA сelebrates groundbreaking for its new logistics hub in Tuas Port, Singapore

PSA Celebrates Groundbreaking for its New Supply Chain Hub, Pioneering an Integrated Logistics Ecosystem in Singapore PSA Singapore (PSA) has unveiled the PSA Supply Chain Hub@Tuas (PSCH), a central part of its strategic expansion within Tuas Port, at its groundbreaking ceremony, according to the company's release.

This state-of-the-art facility, scheduled to be ready by 2027, is poised to transform the logistics and supply chain landscape in Singapore.

Strategically situated next to Tuas Port within the Free Trade Zone, the PSCH will be seamlessly integrated with Singapore’s extensive supply chain ecosystem, offering unparalleled connectivity and scale as a Regional Distribution Centre and a Container Freight Station. Its comprehensive suite of value-added services and the supply chain synergies it creates will further strengthen Singapore’s position as a global logistics and supply chain powerhouse.

Spanning more than two million square feet, PSCH will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as advanced robotics and automation systems, including the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) and the Intelligent Warehouse eXchange (iWX) (see Annex A for more details of these technologies).

These innovations are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern supply chains, providing customers with enhanced visibility, streamlined processes and the agility needed to adapt to an ever-changing global market. The hub also embodies PSA’s steadfast commitment to sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly features such as renewable energy sources, sustainable drainage systems and energy-efficient designs.

These measures are aligned with PSA’s broader goal of achieving net-zero emissions, further advancing and supporting Singapore’s smooth transition into a green and sustainable future.

The development of the PSCH builds upon PSA’s extensive experience in port adjacencies ecosystem, including the management of PSA Keppel Distripark - a multi-tenanted cargo distribution complex specialising in the consolidation and deconsolidation of Less than Container Load cargo.

Together with the city terminals at Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani, operations at Keppel Distripark will also be consolidated at Tuas Port by 2027.

PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 38.8 million TEUs of containers in 2023. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round.