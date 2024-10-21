2024 October 21 11:48

Seaspan orders six 13,600 TEUs container ships from Hudong-Zhonghua

Receiving the new order to build six large container ships has demonstrated the research and development capability of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd and will further consolidate the shipbuilder's competitiveness among global shipbuilding sector, according to the Shanghai-based shipbuilder.

The six container ships each have a capacity of 13,600 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), and the order was inked in Shanghai between Canada-based Seaspan Corp and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding under China State Shipbuilding Corp, along with China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd on Friday, making Hudong-Zhonghua's total large container ship orders it received surpass 100.

Designed in accordance with the latest requirements of low energy consumption, high speed as well as green and sustainable, the vessels have a length of 336 meters and a width of 51 meters and are due for delivery between 2026 and 2028.