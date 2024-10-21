  The version for the print
  • 2024 October 21 10:51

    Port of Long Beach sets new container record in September 2024

    Demand for holiday-related goods nudged the Port of Long Beach to its most active September and busiest quarter on record as shippers continued to move goods ahead of a labor contract deadline for seaports on the East and Gulf coasts that resulted in a three-day strike at the start of October, according to the company's release.

    Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 829,499 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, up just 70 TEUs from the previous record set in September 2023. September also marked the Port’s fourth consecutive monthly year-over-year cargo increase. Imports increased 2% to 416,999 TEUs, exports declined 12.8% to 88,289 TEUs and empty containers moving through the Port rose 1.5% to 324,211 TEUs.

    The Port has moved 6,917,373 TEUs during the first nine months of 2024, up 18.8% from the same period last year. It was also the Port’s busiest quarter overall with 2,625,747 TEUs moved between July 1 and Sept. 30, breaking the previous record set during the second quarter of 2022 by 78,628 TEUs.

2024 October 21

17:42 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Europe, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, North and Latin America to Banjul
17:39 ECS Group restructures to drive change with Jean Ceccaldi appointed as CEO by Adrien Thominet
17:22 Oil leak from Shell pipeline contained – MPA
17:19 Qatar's Nakilat achieves a net profit of QAR 1.28 billion ($352 million) in the third quarter of 2024, ended September 30
16:42 CMA CGM announces PSS on Mediterranean to WCSA, Central America & the Caribbean services
15:52 South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean joins GCMD as Strategic Partner GCMD 
15:23 BW LNG secures e-procurement deal with Procureship for global LNG fleet
14:33 Normec Verifavia сonducts сomprehensive сarbon footprint verification for Swire Shipping
13:53 Fire breaks out on Malta-flagged tanker MED ATLANTIC in East Johor Straits
13:26 Indian Register of Shipping and SeaTech sign MOU for international collaboration on green tug design and sustainable initiatives
12:53 ABS delivers comprehensive ammonia dispersion safety evaluation to Hanwha Ocean
12:23 Zinus AS awarded contract for shore power units to Port of Skagen
11:59 PSA сelebrates groundbreaking for its new logistics hub in Tuas Port, Singapore
11:48 Seaspan orders six 13,600 TEUs container ships from Hudong-Zhonghua
10:39 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to “K” LINE's car carrier “TEXAS HIGHWAY”

2024 October 20

16:03 SSA Marine terminal in Panama receives new cranes
14:28 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises vessel takes on 100% biofuel for first time
13:53 India's HPCL to start LNG terminal around year-end, seeks term supply
12:06 Hong Kong launches new Maritime and Port Development Board
10:03 ONE-operated vessel refloated after grounding off Isle of Wight

2024 October 19

15:19 US Port and Maritime Industry Economic Impact Report: US ports contribute $2.9 trillion to the economy
13:28 WNE and KPHL sign FLNG pre-FEED contract
12:06 Port of La Rochelle introduces cold ironing
11:14 SITC Logistics and CRIntermodal signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement
09:53 TS Lines prepares to go public

2024 October 18

18:00 MAWANI, HPA and HPC form new collaboration at IAPH World Port Conference
17:39 Greek Piraeus port dockers block ammunition cargo destined for Israel
17:02 Cargo volume at India's top 12 ports rises 5% to 413.747 million tonnes in September 2024
16:39 China Gas and Vitol enter into a long-term swap arrangement
16:09 A joint project between Dublin and Holyhead ports and ferry operators Irish Ferries and Stena Line receives a €143,621 grant from the International Green Corridor Fund
15:44 Hafnia welcomes two new Vietnamese pool partners
14:52 Cido Shipping has placed orders for up to 40 ships
14:12 Mawani, еhe Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority sign a cooperation agreement to develop ports in Saudi Arabia
13:42 Armada Technologies signs MoU with Gibdock for hull air lubrication installations
13:22 Bahri signs Murabaha financing agreement with Alinma Bank
12:42 Al Seer Marine secures USD 80 mln financing from BOCOM Leasing for MR tankers
12:11 Power2X and Advario to develop world-scale e-SAF hub in the Port of Rotterdam
11:41 St. Johns Ship Building signs contract with Mobro Marine for two Spud Barges
11:09 Goldbelt signs agreement with Royal Caribbean to build a cruise port in Juneau, Alaska
10:31 PaxOcean Group delivers Indonesia's 1st FPSO conversion
10:00 ABS to lead digital twin, condition monitoring project for Petrobras FPSOs
09:55 TecPlata handles Argentina’s 1st carbon-neutral container

2024 October 17

18:00 Austal Australia delivers 21st Guardian-class Patrol Boat
17:35 Port of Newcastle Clean Energy Precinct reaches major milestone
17:13 NS United to install Anemoi rotor sails on Valemax VLOC
16:47 Ammonia and ethane vessel order book hits record in 2024 - Drewry
16:25 “K” Line takes delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier “POSEIDON HIGHWAY” with a 7,000-vehicle capacity
15:33 Iberdrola and Masdar complete wind turbine installation at Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
14:43 Yang Ming to launch two Europe-East Med express services
14:23 ClassNK awards world's first notation for ships using green steel - for NYK Bulk & Projects’ bulk carrier "BRIGHT QUEEN"
13:50 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Samho for the tank design of two new Ultra Large Ethane Carriers
13:22 Wartsila continues to strengthen its market leadership in cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems
12:41 India to tighten process of checking authenticity and validity of P&I cover of ships calling ports
12:21 By 2035, the total cargo throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port will reach 1.8 billion tons
11:50 Domestic gas consumption in Greece increased by 25.16% in the first nine months of 2024
11:02 France calls for greater transparency on EU imports of Russian LNG
10:41 U-Ming expands its fleet with a new series of ultramax newbuilds
10:12 MT Group to build the first hydrogen station in the Baltic States within the Klaipeda Port
09:48 Wood leads industry project to accelerate CCUS with guidelines for CO2 specifications
09:47 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 14-18
08:04 DP World acquires 47,000 TEUs

2024 October 16

18:00 HHLA sees cargo traffic ramping up ahead of US election
17:34 China-led regional group calls for countering protectionist policies, sanctions
17:11 HD Hyundai signs a Life Cycle Assessment Agreement with HD Hyundai Samho and CMA-CGM
16:47 China, Pakistan to enhance connectivity of Gwadar Port
16:05 India, Russia discuss new initiatives for Northern Sea Route
15:31 Panama Canal vessel transit in fiscal year 2024 down 29.37% to 9,944
15:05 China’s exports of cars and ships hit records in September
14:31 MOL to study vessel transport of liquefied CO2 as part of JOGMEC call for "Engineering Design Work for Advanced CCS Projects"