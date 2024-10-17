2024 October 17 18:00

Austal Australia delivers 21st Guardian-class Patrol Boat

Austal Australia has delivered the 21st Guardian-class Patrol Boat (GCPB) to the Australian Department of Defence.

Te Mataili III replaces Te Mataili II, a Guardian-class Patrol Boat that was gifted to Tuvalu in 2019 and operated successfully until damaged beyond economic repair during twin cyclones that hit Vanuatu in 2023.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the delivery of the 21st Guardian-class patrol boat continued to highlight the efficiency of the Austal Australia team, delivering the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project for the Commonwealth of Australia.



The Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project was awarded to Austal Australia in May 2016, with subsequent, contract options awarded in April 2018, November 2022 and June 2024, taking the project to 24 vessels, valued at more than A$400 million, in total.

Through close collaboration with supply chain partners and the Department of Defence, Austal is achieving over 60% Australian Industry Content on the Guardian-class Patrol Boats and helping to build the National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise and Australia’s sovereign capability.

The 39.5 metre steel monohull patrol boat – designed, constructed and sustained by Austal Australia – is based on a proven design platform that has included the 38 metre Bay-class, 56 metre Armidale-class and 58 metre Cape-class patrol boats that are in service with the Australian Border Force and Royal Australian Navy.