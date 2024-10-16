2024 October 16 10:40

Container traffic at the Port of Hong Kong decreased by 7.1% in Q3 2024

The Port of Hong Kong continues to lose position after position in the ranking of the world's leading container ports, ranking that the Chinese port has recorded for many years in first position, according to inforMARE. A record that Hong Kong achieved for the last twenty years ago. Since then, the port has been surpassed first by the port of Singapore, which already first it had contended for the primacy with Hong Kong for many years, and then from the port of Shanghai, to finally fall, after the crisis 2008-2009, in a phase unstoppable descendant that is still in progress.

In the first nine months of 2024, the Port of Hong Kong handled container traffic of almost 10.2 million TEU, with a decrease of -5.7% on the same period last year year. In the third quarter of 2024 alone, traffic amounted to 3.4 million TEUs, down -7.1% on the period July-September 2023.