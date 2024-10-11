2024 October 11 17:20

Shelf Drilling announces new contracts in West Africa

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. announced new contracts for two jack-up rigs in Nigeria.

With reference to the press release dated September 6, 2024 regarding the award in West Africa, the company has now fully executed a three-year contract for the Shelf Drilling Achiever jack-up rig for operations offshore Nigeria.

The planned start-up of operations is October 2024, and the contract also includes an option for up to two years at rates to be mutually agreed. In addition, Shelf Drilling has secured a two-year extension for the Adriatic I jack-up rig commencing February 2025 in direct continuation of the rig's current contract in Nigeria, plus an additional one-year option.

The combined contract value for the five-year total firm period added for the two rigs, excluding mobilization and demobilization revenue, is USD 234 million.

Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, Mediterranean and North Sea. Shelf Drilling was founded in 2012.