2024 October 7 18:00

Eastern Shipbuilding commences steel cutting for the vehicle passenger ferry Falcon

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) announces steel cutting for the new Fisher Island Ferry, FALCON, at its Allanton Facility. Attending the event were members of the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA) team. This state-of-the-art ferry is slated for delivery in the spring of 2026, according to the company's release.



“The FALCON will provide a crucial transportation link, combining advanced technology and design to enhance the passenger experience while accommodating a higher volume of vehicles. ESG’s reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable vessels aligns with FICA’s commitment to offering top-tier service to its residents and visitors,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.



VESSEL SPECS:

Customer – Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA)

Delivery – Spring 2026

Type – Auto and Passenger Ferry

Length Overall – 152′-0″

Beam – 52′-0″

Depth – 12′-0″

Draft – 8′-0″

Horsepower (@1800 RPM) – 1200 BHP total

Automobile Capacity – 30

Passenger Capacity – 150



Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) is an American owned and operated shipbuilder with three shipyards on the Florida Gulf Coast. They build world class vessels for national defense and commercial clients, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutters. ESG is the largest private sector employer in Northwest Florida and is a 2017 recipient of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Small Business of the Year award.