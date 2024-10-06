2024 October 6 15:19

IMO MEPC 82 designates two new PSSAs

IMO’s 82nd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), September 30 to October 4, 2024, has adopted a draft resolution designating the Nusa Penida and Gili Matra Islands in the Lombok Strait as a Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas (PSSAs), Safety4Sea reports.



A Particularly Sensitive Sea Area (PSSA) is a marine area that has been granted special protection due to its unique attributes and significance. By designating PSSAs, the IMO aims to safeguard these vital regions from the impacts of shipping and other maritime activities. This designation recognizes the ecological, socio-economic, and scientific importance of these regions, which are vulnerable to potential damage from international maritime activities.



Along with the designation of PSSAs, the IMO may also implement Areas to be Avoided (APMs) designed to prevent, reduce, or eliminate identified risks associated with maritime operations. These measures help to control vessel traffic and enhance the overall protection of sensitive marine environments. APMs can include:

Mandatory ship routing: Specific navigational paths that vessels must follow to avoid sensitive areas.

Mandatory ship reporting: Requirements for ships to report their movements and activities to enhance monitoring.

Areas to be avoided: Designated regions that vessels should not enter to minimize risk to the marine ecosystem.

The implementation of APMs is consistent with international law, as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

To date, the IMO has identified and designated a total of 15 PSSAs worldwide, which encompass some of the most iconic and ecologically significant marine locations, including the Great Barrier Reef, the seas surrounding the Florida Keys, and the Galapagos Islands.