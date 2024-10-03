2024 October 3 18:00

APM Terminals extends concession for ACT in Jordan

Since 2006, APM Terminals, in partnership with Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), has been operating in Aqaba, Jordan, and as a premier gateway and transit hub, it has served as the logistical and economic backbone supporting both the Jordanian economy and neighboring countries.

Therefore, it was a milestone for APM Terminals to have approval to extend the current concession with 15 years reaching until 2046. The agreement will be marked at a later date with an official signing in Jordan, according to the company's release.

An investment of approximately USD 242 million is part of the extended partnership and development plans aimed at, among other things, reducing emissions and reaching net zero by 2040. The commitment to sustainability at the terminal is already evident through integrating solar energy, which reduces the environmental footprint on electricity and water consumption.

The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) has delivered a steady, high productivity and in 2023 the terminal had a record high throughput of more than 898k TEU. This was an increase of 5.4 per cent compared to the previous year.

During 2023 operations have been improved by opening a new Operations Command Centre, which will provide operators with live reports via cameras and has a central location for all operational matters relating to vessels, yards and gate activities. Through the laser-based Truck Alignment System, truck drivers can position their lorries underneath cranes quickly and accurately. This reduces the time needed to get trucks into place, enabling crane operators to load or discharge faster and more efficiently.

As part the commitments within this extended partnership, USD 500,000 will be invested in the corporation’s future efforts in implementing capacity building and training programs for Jordanian personnel in various economic sectors.

In 2023 APM Terminals started its global pilot program with the objectives to develop the market of electric container handling equipment and make APM Terminals ready to have an electric fleet. Aqaba was selected as one of the pilot terminals because of its nature as a gateway terminal and because of the shared vision about the terminal with the government of Jordan to have a green gateway into the country and beyond. Apart from ACT in Jordan, Mobile and Pier 400 in the US, Barcelona, Spain, and SCCT, Egypt, are part of the global electrification pilot in APM Terminals.