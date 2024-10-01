2024 October 1 18:00

Arkas Bunker refueled Arkas Line's container ship Matilde A with Bio24F in the port of Marport

Arkas Bunker has started using biofuel in the Turkish maritime industry for the first time. With the refueling of Arkas Line’s container vessel, Matilde A, a marine fuel containing environmentally friendly bio-components, entirely produced from waste in Türkiye, has been used for the first time in Türkiye. The fuel, named “Bio24F,” meets sector regulations while significantly reducing carbon emissions without changing the vessel’s fuel system, according to Arkas's release.

Rules set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and carbon taxes imposed by the European Union have increased the demand for eco-friendly and low-carbon fuels. Recently, a new regulation by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) opened the door for using biofuels as marine fuel in Türkiye.

As the first company in Türkiye to receive the sustainability certification (ISCC) for maritime fuels, Arkas Bunker has reached yet another milestone by carrying out the “Bio24F” refueling of Arkas Line’s container vessel Matilde A at the port of Marport, also an Arkas subsidiary, in line with its sustainability goals.



Bio24F represents a strategic advancement in marine fuel technology. It is made by blending 24% ISCC-certified used cooking oil (UCO) with 76% very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

The UCO component of the biofuel is derived from processing used cooking oil collected from restaurants and food facilities. The bio-component in Bio24F is valuable because it can significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to conventional marine fuels.

The fuel oil used in Bio24F is a refined petroleum product that meets International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations. It has a lower sulfur content than traditional high-sulfur fuels, which helps reduce sulfur oxide emissions. Biofuels, which can be blended with fossil fuels and are made from biological sources, aim to play a significant role in reducing emissions from vessels.