2024 September 27 16:47

Ports of Singapore and Hamburg sign a Letter of Intent

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) to deepen the partnership and accelerate maritime decarbonisation, digitalisation and cybersecurity, according to MPA's release.

This collaboration will build upon the long-standing bilateral partnership between Singapore and Germany, as affirmed in April 2024 when it was announced that Singapore and Germany will work towards upgrading relations to a strategic partnership.

This includes cooperation in the maritime sector, such as in port efficiency, maritime safety, sustainability and cybersecurity. HPA, MPA and other port authorities enjoy regular dialogue on issues of common interest via MPA’s Port Authorities Roundtable initiative, HPA’s ChainPORT initiative, the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) and other platforms.

Through the LOI, MPA and HPA will collaborate in the following areas:

𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. (a) Share information on the development and uptake of zero and near-zero emissions fuels, including crew training and safety protocols for the handling and bunkering of such fuels; (b) Facilitate the exchange of information and knowledge for on-shore power supply; ⁠

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. (a) Explore pilot projects to facilitate efficient port calls between the ports of Hamburg and Singapore; (b) Exchange information on port procedures and port systems involved for port clearance;

𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲. (a) Facilitate the exchange of cybersecurity information including the establishment of operational links between the ports of Singapore and Port of Hamburg; (b) Provide cybersecurity training for maritime professionals and students.