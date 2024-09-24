  The version for the print
  • 2024 September 24 16:45

    MOL announces naming ceremony for new LNG-fuel car carrier “CELESTE ACE”

    MOL held a naming ceremony for the new LNG-fueled Car Carrier “CELESTE ACE” at the dockyard of SHIN KURUSHIMA DOCKYARD, in Ehime, Japan, according to the company's release.  

    This is the 6th LNG-fueled Car Carrier under MOL’s operation out of total 14 whose deliveries have already been fixed. 

    LNG can reduce 25% to 30% of CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuel oil, and MOL is planning to deliver 90 of LNG/Methanol-fueled vessels by 2030. 

    Ship Type: 

    7,050RT type LNGDF car carrier (high-pressure main engine) 

    Shipyard: Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd., Onishi Shipyard 

    LOA: 199.95 m 

    Breadth: 38.00 m 

    Max. capacity: 7,050 units

