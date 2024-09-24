MOL announces naming ceremony for new LNG-fuel car carrier “CELESTE ACE”
MOL held a naming ceremony for the new LNG-fueled Car Carrier “CELESTE ACE” at the dockyard of SHIN KURUSHIMA DOCKYARD, in Ehime, Japan, according to the company's release.
This is the 6th LNG-fueled Car Carrier under MOL’s operation out of total 14 whose deliveries have already been fixed.
LNG can reduce 25% to 30% of CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuel oil, and MOL is planning to deliver 90 of LNG/Methanol-fueled vessels by 2030.
Ship Type:
7,050RT type LNGDF car carrier (high-pressure main engine)
Shipyard: Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd., Onishi Shipyard
LOA: 199.95 m
Breadth: 38.00 m
Max. capacity: 7,050 units