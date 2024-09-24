2024 September 24 10:15

ABS approves new autonomous technologies from HD Hyundai for ammonia-fueled ships

At Gastech 2024, ABS awarded approval in principle for two new autonomous technologies from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).



The AIPs are the culmination of a joint development project, part of a comprehensive memorandum of understanding between ABS and HD Hyundai to advance the development of autonomous navigation technology into critical vessel machinery and safety systems, according to ABS's release.

The Unmanned Ammonia Engine Room technology allows for a remote propulsion control station with gas safety technology on the navigation bridge of an ammonia-fueled vessel with the capability to monitor the machinery space. The centralized control station can be periodically unattended and can take automated corrective actions in the event of a fault in the machinery.

The AI Ammonia Safety Package applies advanced AI technologies for machinery management and interior and exterior safety management in conjunction with ammonia-fueled ship design. The package is integrated into HD Hyundai’s Integrated Safety Control Solution (HiCAMS, AI+Vision) and Integrated Condition Diagnosis Solution (HiCBM, AI+CBM) and features a rapid response fire-fighting station in the event of fire in the propulsion machinery space.