2024 September 23 18:07

TechnipFMC awarded subsea contracts by Petrobras for Brazil’s pre-salt fields

TechnipFMC has been awarded two subsea contracts by Petrobras for the pre-salt fields offshore Brazil, according to the company's release.

The first award is a substantial contract to design, engineer, and manufacture riser flexible pipe. TechnipFMC will also supply associated services including packing and storage.

The second award, which followed a competitive tender, is a significant contract to design, engineer, and manufacture subsea production systems to be deployed on the Atapu 2, Sepia 2, and Roncador projects. The contract also covers installation support and life-of-field services, as well as the option for additional equipment and services.

All equipment and products will be manufactured and serviced locally, leveraging core capabilities in Brazil that enable continued development of pre-salt reserves.

All equipment and products will be manufactured and serviced locally, leveraging core capabilities in Brazil that enable continued development of pre-salt reserves.




