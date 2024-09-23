2024 September 23 09:52

Lloyd’s Register awards HD Hyundai Mipo AiP for 20,000 cbm LCO₂ carrier

HD Hyundai Mipo Co., Ltd. (HMD) has received approval in principle for a 20,000 cbm LCO₂ carrier from Lloyd’s Register (LR), following the successful completion of a joint development project (JDP) between the parties, according to LR's release.

The AiP was awarded to HMD on 19 September during Gastech 2024 in Houston.

The vessel has been designed to support the growing CO₂ value chain with the growing importance of solutions, such as Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), to the energy transition and to meet the ambition of the Paris Agreement to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The JDP focused on exploring and establishing the operational profile of LCO₂ carriers along with the design suitability and feasibility of the vessels. The 20,000 CBM carrier is notable for its optimised cargo tank arrangement, designed to enhance cost efficiency, while adhering to a maximum design pressure of 19 bar. This optimisation was a crucial component of the JDP, aimed at achieving both technical and economic efficiency.

Additionally, the development process included a rigorous technical review undertaken by LR focusing on fracture mechanics, with Engineering Critical Assessment (ECA) applied to the use of 690 MPa minimum yield strength material for the cargo tanks. Key aspects of the evaluation included:

• LR Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships, July 2024.

• LR Rules and Regulations for the Construction and Classification of Ships for the Carriage of Liquefied Gases in Bulk (Rules for Gas Fuelled Ships), incorporating the IGC Code, July 2024.

This in-depth analysis has equipped both LR and HMD with invaluable expertise and insights into LCO₂ cargo tank design, positioning them at the forefront of the shipbuilding market.

The project builds on the strong working relationship between the JDP partners, for the construction of four 22,000 cbm low-pressure LCO₂ carriers equipped with IMO Type C storage tanks and a state-of-the-art cargo handling system able to accommodate CO₂ (Carbon), NH₃ (ammonia), and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas).