2024 September 22 12:07

Geogas, NYK, DIF and Marigold get nod from EU Commission for France LNG Shipping takeover

The European Commission has approved under the EU Merger Regulation the acquisition of joint control of France LNG Shipping SAS by Geogas Maritime SAS (“Geogas”), both based in France, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (“NYK”), based in Japan, DIF Management B.V. (“DIF”), based in the Netherlands, and Marigold ACP SARL (“Marigold”), based in Luxembourg, Insight EU Monitoring said.



The transaction mainly concerns the market for maritime transport of liquefied natural gas.



The Commission concluded that the proposed concentration would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market positions of the undertakings concerned resulting from the proposed transaction. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger control procedure.