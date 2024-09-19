2024 September 19 13:52

ABS approves IMODCO’s New Energy Terminals for offshore ammonia transfers

Representatives from ABS and IMODCO Terminals SA, a division of SBM Offshore, met at Gastech 2024 where ABS issued approvals in principle (AIPs) for a range of jetty-less New Energy Terminal concepts to move frequent, large-volume ammonia transfers away from shore, according to ABS's release.

IMODCO is applying a proven jetty-less system for moving crude oil to support the supply chain for new fuels such as ammonia. ABS reviewed the designs for IMODCO’s Catenary Anchor Leg Mooring (CALM) buoy, CALM soft yoke and Tower Loading Unit (TLU), which offer ammonia carriers a connection to onshore ammonia refineries or storage via subsea pipelines. Conventional pipelines require jetty terminals that are typically located near populated areas. Moving the transfers away from the shoreline via subsea pipe mitigates the risk of ammonia leaks into populated areas.



Following the meeting at Gastech 2024, ABS and IMODCO will continue to work together on a portfolio of solutions supporting the global energy transition.