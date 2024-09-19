2024 September 19 12:40

AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of Aquamar

AtoB@C Shipping, a subsidiary of ESL Shipping, has on 17th September taken delivery of Aquamar, the fourth plug-in hybrid newbuilding within a single year, according to the company's release.

Aquamar is designed with hybrid propulsion and shore power connectivity, aligning with the latest advancements in maritime technology. With a deadweight tonnage of 5,350 and ice class certification, the vessel is equipped for efficient and sustainable operations. Integrating battery technology allows for emission-free and quiet port visits, significantly decreasing CO2 emissions by nearly 50% compared to the current generation of vessels.

The shipyard launched the fifth vessel, Maximar, on 5 September and outfitting of the vessel continues ahead of delivery later this year.

AtoB@C Shipping has ordered twelve 5,350 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels from Chowgule & Company. One vessel will be delivered every quarter until the autumn of 2026.



