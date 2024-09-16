2024 September 16 17:12

Tuticorin International Container Terminal starts operations

The Tuticorin International Container Terminal, which will be the crucial east-west gateway connecting important commercial routes-the Gulf, Suez, Africa, Australia, and South-East Asia will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and begin operational from today, Monday (September 16th) by J M Baxi Group, according to India Shipping News.

The V. O. Chindambaranar Port at Tuticorin includes the Tuticorin Container Terminal, which is situated on India's east coast. The port has the potential to become a significant hub for freight from the USA and Europe because of its advantageous position.

Serving a sizable hinterland region that includes Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, the terminal is a crucial hub for east-west coastal and EXIM trade.