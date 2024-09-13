2024 September 13 14:03

MOL and Chevron Shipping to install Wind Challenger on LNG carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Chevron Shipping Company LLC (Chevron), a subsidiary of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., announced an agreement to install Wind Challenger, a hard sail wind-assisted ship propulsion system developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding together, to a new build LNG carrier under long term charter from MOL Encean Pte. Ltd. (MOL's 100% indirectly owned subsidiary) to Chevron Asia Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. This vessel will mark the world's first LNG carrier equipped with Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion Systems, according to the company's release.

The vessel is under construction at the Geoje Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. and is scheduled for delivery in 2026. In August 2024, MOL obtained an approval in principle (AiP) by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (Class NK) - a first for an LNG carrier with a Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion System. The Chevron chartered vessel will be the first application.

Wind Challenger will help reduce fuel consumption and GHG emissions by using its unique telescopic sails.

In addition to the robust design of Wind Challenger itself, additional safety measures include a fully enclosed navigation bridge and a lookout station on the vessel's fore deck to further enhances visibility.

For tradability, the installation position of the Wind Challenger aims to minimize impact on the existing design of membrane type LNG Carriers. It will enable the retention of the existing mooring arrangement unchanged and thereby minimize impacts on ship shore compatibility, together with limited impact on the vessel's windage area.



The Wind Challenger technology will be on exhibit at the MOL booth at Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2024 in Houston, September 17-20. Information sessions on how the technology can be applied to both LNG carriers and other vessels will also be held.



