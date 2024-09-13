2024 September 13 10:40

Eastern Shipbuilding converts OSV into first-of-its-kind SOV at Allanton Shipyard

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, based in Panama City, is leading the conversion of the HOS Rocinante, a first-of-its-kind dual service Service Operation Vessel (SOV) and flotel designed to meet the expanding needs of the US Offshore wind sector while also serving the petro energy flotel sector, according to Marine Insight.

The vessel, originally built as a 280-foot offshore supply vessel (OSV) in 2014, is undergoing a major transformation at the company’s 300-acre Allanton Shipyard.

The initiative meets the increased demand for vessels that can handle both offshore wind farm operations and traditional oil and gas services.

Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) are essential in offshore wind farm operations because they accommodate technicians and transport them between wind turbines. Hornbeck Offshore Services intends to use the HOS Rocinante to extend its capabilities in these areas.

The vessel, developed in partnership with VARD, will include advanced features such as a 3D-compensated crane, motion-compensated offshore gangway, and a battery hybrid power system to reduce emissions.



The SOV will accommodate up to 90 people and will help with the construction, operations, and maintenance activities in the offshore wind and petro-energy sectors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services contracted Eastern Shipbuilding Group in 2023 to conduct the conversion. The project represents an essential shift in the maritime industry by showing how existing vessels can be modified to meet changing market demands.



The HOS Rocinante is expected to begin service in Spring 2025. Its conversion is an important event that could impact future industry developments as the demand for versatility and sustainability increases.

Hornbeck acquired the HOS Rocinante in 2023 in a contract with an Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) company that included the purchase of six 280 class DP-2 Jones Act-compliant offshore supply vessels.